EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– A woman was sentenced to life in prison for beating death of a 70-year-old man in East Cleveland last year.

A Cuyahoga County jury found Tiffany Gardner, 40, guilty of murder and felonious assault earlier this month. On Thursday, she received life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 15 years, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Leonard Craddock, 70, was killed at the AutoZone on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

After the attack, East Cleveland police released surveillance photos of Gardner leading to her arrest.