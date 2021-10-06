Woman sentenced after killing 2 Lakewood teens, injuring another while driving drunk

**Related Video Above: A previous report regarding the incident.**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was sentenced Wednesday for a DUI crash that killed two Lakewood teens and injured another passenger.

Selena Colon was sentenced to 15-18 years in prison, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

“Driving under the influence is an inexcusable and avoidable decision which, in this case, cost the lives of two young men and severely injured a third minor passenger, perpetually impacting the lives of multiple families. Selena Colon was held accountable for her decision today,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement.

Back in February, Colon hit a car that contained three teens while driving more than 90 miles per hour on Clifton Avenue in Lakewood. Police discovered the 23-year-old’s blood alcohol level was .137 while at the hospital following the crash, but they believe it was more than double that at the time of the incident.

The two killed in the crash were Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19. They had graduated from Lakewood High School in 2020.

In August, Colon had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and a DUI.