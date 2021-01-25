Woman says husband’s dream led to $60 million lottery win

TORONTO (WJW) — A woman says her husband’s dream about lottery numbers 20 years ago led them to win a huge jackpot.

According to Ontario Lottery and Gaming, playing those numbers on her Lotto Max ticket ultimately led her to win the $60 million jackpot last month.

Deng Pravatoudom, 57, of Toronto is a mother of two and also has two grandchildren. According to the lottery, Deng came to Canada with her 14 siblings in 1980. “My husband and I have worked long hours as general labourers for over 40 years, trying to save what we could for our family. Due to the pandemic I was laid off last spring, so this money will certainly help make our lives much easier.”

Courtesy: Ontario Lottery and Gaming

Ontario Lottery and Gaming said Deng has played the lottery regularly, using her husband’s same numbers for the last 20 years. Her husband broke the wonderful news to her. “I went to the bank to pay some bills and my husband went to check the tickets. When we got into the car, he told me we won the $60 million jackpot. He was serious, not joking, so I knew he was telling the truth. I started to cry. I have always prayed for a blessing that my family would be taken care of!”

Deng and her husband said they plan to buy a new home, pay off some bills, help family, and do some traveling when it’s safe to do so.