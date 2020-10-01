Woman says armed men stormed her Akron apartment while she was waiting for a food delivery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 4 p.m. a woman in the 2800 block of Albrecht Ave. was shot in the abdomen.

The woman told police she was waiting on a food delivery.

She says two armed men shot her as she tried to close the door on them.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Detectives say another person who was inside the home was uninjured.

You can make an anonymous tip if you have information that can help police.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 or (330)375-2Tip.

To reach Summit County Crimestoppers, Call (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.