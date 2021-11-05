Woman run over by dump truck, killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a dump truck.

Cleveland police say around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walked into the intersection at Chester Ave. and E. 21st as the pedestrian crossing signal changed to “WALK.”

At that time, a dump truck driver was stopped southbound on E. 21st at Chester at a red traffic signal and turned right.

The dump truck hit the woman and ran over her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.



She was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Danielle Chronister, 33.

The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

No charges have been filed.