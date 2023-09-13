*Attached video: How to protect your car from theives

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Domino’s delivery driver was reportedly robbed while delivering a pizza in Akron Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, a 47-year-old delivery driver reported that she was robbed around 9:35 p.m. while delivering a pizza to a home on the 400 block of Kline Avenue.

That is when an unknown suspect approached her, asking for change to pay for the order.

When the victim turned away, the suspect reportedly pushed her and then took the pizza and cash before fleeing the scene, according to the release.

According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, skinny jeans and a walking boot.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.