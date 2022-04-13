EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A group of people came together in East Cleveland Wednesday to help a woman who had become stuck under a vehicle, police said.

“Without hesitation, these folks sprang into action and lifted the car off until EMS could arrive,” East Cleveland police said in a Facebook post.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Family Dollar parking lot at Euclid Avenue and Strathmore Avenue. It’s still unclear how the woman got trapped.

Police said they’re asking city council to “recognize [the group] for their selfless, heroic efforts today.”