EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was rescued from her home and taken to the hospital following a fire that broke out early Saturday morning, the Euclid Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 25100 block of Glenbrook Boulevard just before 7 a.m. for reports of a house fire in the area. Upon arrival, first responders saw a woman on top of the roof, clinging to a window sill.

After deploying a ladder to the roof, firefighters were able to help the 57-year-old down from her smoke-filled perch, and she was whisked to University Hospitals for smoke inhalation but was released soon after, firefighters said.

The fire was determined to have started in the basement, and damages have so far been estimated at around $140,000. A firefighter was injured during the incident and was treated.

The Euclid Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is going to determine the cause of the fire. The woman, who is the owner of the home, told firefighters she had to go out the window after seeing smoke come up her stairs. She said fire alarms did wake her up and alert he to the blaze.

“We applaud her preparedness and encourage everyone to have an escape plan, practice it, and maintain working smoke alarms,” Euclid FD said in a Facebook statement.