Woman rescued from Cleveland apartment fire passes away, medical examiner confirms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman who was a victim in an apartment fire on Thursday has passed away, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire broke out at a three-story brick apartment building located at E. 143rd St. and Milverton Rd. around 3:30 a.m.

Earlier we reported that fire crews rescued a mother and her 4-month-old baby. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two toddlers and three other adults were also treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was treated for a burn to the wrist.

The fire seriously affected two apartments in the building on the second and third floors. The Red Cross told our crews on scene they believe as many as 24 people may need assistance because of the incident.

