Woman rescued from burning home in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 7500 block of Hoertz Rd. just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to get the resident out of the home.
That person has been taken to the hospital.
Streets in the area were closed while firefighters got the flames under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
