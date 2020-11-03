Woman reportedly crashes vehicle into Ohio County polling location, still votes

MIAMI COUNTY (WJW) — During a press conference today, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that a woman crashed her vehicle into a Miami County polling location but was still able to vote.

The wall was reportedly cracked, but voting did reportedly continue at that polling location while the fire department was assessing the damage. Emergency crews did say that there was no structural damage, but the wall would need to be fixed at a later time.

#BREAKING: SUV crashes into Tipp City church serving as polling location for Election Day: https://t.co/QbtMGIwNDV — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) November 3, 2020

“The woman was OK and was able to cast her ballot,” LaRose said.

