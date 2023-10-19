MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was hospitalized, fighting for her life, after a man shoved her into a train as it pulled out of the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue subway station on Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the 30-year-old woman, who remained in critical condition on Thursday after undergoing surgery for her injuries.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on for 39-year-old Sabir Jones, who police believe is responsible for the attack that they said was unprovoked.

“We developed a person of interest almost immediately based off video surveillance, and that person of interest turned into probable cause where he’s wanted,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Investigators said the attack happened around noon Wednesday while the woman was on her way to work and standing on the southbound E train platform.

Although city data shows subway shoving incidents are down to 15 compared to 22 during the same time last year, Charlton D’Souza, of the advocacy group Passengers United, said this is an example of why the city should deploy social workers to subway stations.

“What happened to the SOS teams that the mayor promised us in January and February of last year?” questioned D’Souza. “There are no SOS teams to be found.”

Police have not said whether Jones was suffering a mental health issue at the time of the attack.

PIX11 News reached out to the mayor’s office inquiring about the clinical response teams that Mayor Eric Adams said last year would be deployed in subways and respond to people dealing with mental health issues but did not receive a response.