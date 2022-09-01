CLEVELAND (WJW) – A rollover crash in the early hours of Thursday morning sent a woman and three children to the hospital.

The accident happened in Cleveland at about 3:30 a.m. near E. 30th Street and Prospect Avenue.

According to FOX 8 crews on the scene, the driver was stuck under the vehicle and fire crews had to use wood blocks to get enough clearance to pull her out.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Three children were also taken to the hospital. Their ages are 15, 8 and 6.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt.