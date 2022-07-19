CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman who was pulled from a house fire on Cleveland’s east side early Tuesday has passed away.

Firefighters responded to the 1240 block of E 170th St.

They were able to pull a woman from the home that was on fire. EMS took her to the hospital, where she died. She has not been identified.

FOX 8 photo

The fire was under control within 5 minutes.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. No cause has been determined at this time.

This is the second fire death in Cleveland in as many days. Monday a 68-year-old woman was killed when an electrical fire broke out in her home.