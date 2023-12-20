RIVERDALE, Georgia (WJW) – Police in Georgia want to talk to a woman they say posed as a Waffle House waitress for hours.

According to a post on Facebook, police said on Dec. 12 at about 7 p.m. the unidentified woman pretended to work at the Waffle House located on Highway 85 for about two hours.

Police say during the time, the imposter was captured on camera accessing the register and stealing cash.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who knows the suspect to call Riverdale Police at (770)-996-3382.