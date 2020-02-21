Woman pleads guilty to crash that injured Akron police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The woman accused of causing a crash that injured an Akron police officer appeared in court on Friday.

Corrie Mae Sharpe, 66, of Akron, pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence. She was will be sentenced on March 26.

The crash happened on May 11 at about 11:30 p.m. on South Portage Path in Akron. The Summit County Prosecutor's Office said Officer Jason McKeel was riding his police motorcycle when he tried to pull over a vehicle. Sharpe attempted to turn and cross in front of the motorcycle.

McKeel hit the since of Sharpe's mini van. He was pinned in front of the vehicle, and suffered broken bones in his leg, ribs, hand and back.

Prosecutors said Sharpe had a blood-alcohol content of .125.

