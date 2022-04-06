**Related Video Above: Family sues local bar, suspect in crash that killed U.S. Air Force sergeant.**

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A woman accused of being drunk when she struck and killed a man last year is going to jail.

Brooke Jarvis pled guilty to reckless homicide of 32-year old Air Force Sergeant Chad McIntosh Tuesday. The plea deal with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s office eliminated other charges of driving drunk and drug possession at the time of the crash.

Jarvis, 30, could see up to 36 months in prison (but can get early release after 18 months) and a fine of up to $10,000.

The incident reportedly took place on March 26, 2021, after Jarvis had stopped at the Greenville Inn for some beverages. Driving along Chagrin Road in Geauga County’s Bainbridge Township after 10:30 p.m., she hit and killed McIntosh, who had been walking, with her vehicle.

FOX 8 recently reported that the family of McIntosh filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver, the bar that served her alcohol and other people.

McIntosh’s family released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

“We know nothing will bring Chad back or take away our pain, but we hope through this lawsuit to hold all those responsible accountable. And, we hope it serves as a reminder that the decision to drink and drive – or continue to serve someone alcohol after they are intoxicated – is a decision that could cost someone their life.”

Sentencing for Jarvis is taking place at a later date.