Woman pistol whipped during attempted carjacking in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A woman was injured during an attempted carjacking on Cleveland‘s west side Monday morning.

It happened at about 7 a.m. on West 129th Street. The victim was sitting in her car while it warmed up when another car pulled up and slammed on the brakes. According to the police report, a man got out, opened her car door and pulled her out of the vehicle.

Two other men got out of the other vehicle to help in the crime. Police said the woman screamed for help and that’s when she was hit in the eye area with a firearm. The victim fled to her house and was able to make enough noise to alert her family and her neighbors.

The three suspects drove away without the victim’s car.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.