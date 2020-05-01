Woman on quest to find ‘angel’ who performed CPR on her after she collapsed at store

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — Gina Dennison sits on her porch with her husband Ron, grateful to an unknown stranger that she’s still alive today.

“I want to find her to thank her, because without her, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

Gina and Ron were at the Dollar Store in Sandusky early last month, on opposite sides of the store, when Gina suddenly collapsed.

An ambulance was called and as the paramedics were racing towards the scene, a stranger came upon Gina and performed CPR. Then, just as quickly as she was there, she seemed to be gone.

Told of this once she regained consciousness at the hospital, Gina has been on a quest ever since to find the woman she describes as “her angel.”

At first, Gina feared she had COVID-19 but doctors told her she actually had pneumonia, and then a heart event at the store.

That’s the moment that the woman came to Gina’s rescue.

Gina, who is a mother and a grandmother, says the stranger gave her a second chance at life.

She’s even provided her email address publicly, which is gmdennison2016@gmail.com, in case anyone knows how to help her reach her hero.

“I’d just like to hug her and thank her,” Gina says.