AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police need help to identify the suspects after a shootout in Akron put a woman on life support and injured another.

It happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. when occupants of an older Chevy Impala allegedly fired shots at a group of people in front of 1492 Rockaway Street, hitting one woman in the leg twice, according to an Akron police Facebook post.

Police say two males within the group then grabbed their guns and reportedly fired shots indiscriminately. That’s when a woman in another car was struck in the back of the head from one of the stray bullets allegedly fired from one of the men, the post says.

The woman is on life support and is not expected to survive, according to officers.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous; Do not approach them if you see them, but instead call 9-1-1.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call Akron Police Detective M. Stanar at 330-375-2490.