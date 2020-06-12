Woman nearly crushed by falling tree as she was trying to close sunroof of car during storm

SANDUSKY (WJW) — It truly was a nightmare on Elm Street in Sandusky.

“It changed, it changed real quick, it was like all white rain, like a white out, I couldn’t see her car,” said Sandusky resident Ed Fleming.

Carol Fleming, Ed’s wife, was outside as the storm rolled in Wednesday. She was trying to close the sunroof in Ed’s Cadillac, just steps from their back patio.

“It was like everything kind of happened in slow motion at that point,” she said.

“No cracks no nothing, no wind, I saw it coming right at me,” said Ed.

That’s when disaster struck and a huge tree near the Fleming’s backyard snapped near its base and landed on both vehicles in the driveway, Carol was still inside the Cadillac.

“I know that God was with me at that point because it could have turned out a whole different way,” Carol said.

Carol managed to free herself from the smashed car and made her way inside the house. She was not injured and is grateful today to share her story of survival.

“I know I had a guardian angel,” she said.

The Fleming’s are holding each other a little tighter today, knowing that nightmare is now over.

“God is good, and all the time, God is good,” they said.

Landscaping crews were at the home on Friday removing the tree. The Fleming’s are waiting for an estimate on how much damage was done as a result of the storm.

