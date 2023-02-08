INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Beverly L. Cooper, 66, drove away from an Independence Holiday Inn, 6001 Rockside Road, where she was staying temporarily and did not return.

Cooper suffers from a heart condition, and police are concerned about her safety.

She is described as being 5’5″ and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The possible vehicle involved is a white 2001 Toyota Rav 4 with OH plate ERJ-2662.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cooper or her vehicle are asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911.