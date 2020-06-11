Woman lucky to be alive after falling off cliff, Good Samaritan credited for saving her

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Arriannah Adkins is counting her blessings at home after falling off a cliff at Cascade Park in Elyria.

It happened on June 2 with her friend and cousin nearby.

“Before work, it was a nice day, we thought we could go to the park or something and just do something fun,” said Adkins.

The fun quickly turned to terror when Adkins slipped on a mossy rock and fell 20 feet landing on her hip and lower back.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I did for a second think that I was going to die,” she said.

Moments later, a good Samaritan, Jesse Grabowski who was at the park that day with his daughter, came to the rescue keeping Adkins still and calm until help arrived.

“A year ago I was in an accident, somebody was there to help me and I never knew who that person was so it is kind of hard for me not to do something for someone else,” Grabowski said.

Adkins was airlifted to Metro Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery on her fractured and dislocated spine.

“The doctors had told me that I was very lucky to be alive and very lucky not to be paralyzed,” she said.

Adkins is back home now recovering a little more than a week after the accident. She was at Cascade Park that day preparing for the next chapter of her life, the Navy. She was scheduled to leave October 26.

“It’s definitely given me a different outlook on life, I’m very grateful to be alive,” said Adkins.

And she is very grateful for her guardian angel that day, too.

“I don’t consider myself a hero, my daughter doesn’t feel like she is a hero for helping out either, it’s just more that we did the right thing at the right time,” Grabowski said.