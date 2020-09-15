Woman looking for ‘angel’ who prayed with her after she collapsed in Akron

AKRON (WJW) – A Westlake mother is asking for your help in finding a woman that prayed with her after she collapsed Sunday at a Circle K on West Market Street in Akron.

“I had gone for a walk on a trail while my son was at an event, and ended up getting stung by several bees,” Sarah Rintamaki told Fox 8. She said she got in her car and drove to a nearby Circle K to get allergy medicine.

“I am from Westlake so I didn’t really know the area or know anyone there,” Rintamaki said. Once inside the store, she ended up collapsing.

“I could hear when I was starting to wake up and I heard a woman saying to get my mask off so I could breathe,” Rintamaki said. “I was so scared and, I mean, could not breathe. I really thought I was going to die on the floor of that Circle K.”

Employees quickly called 911 and Rintamaki started praying out loud.



“She was so kind,” Rintamaki told Fox 8. “She said just breathe and I will pray for you. So she was holding my hand and I kept looking into those beautiful brown eyes. She is truly an angel.”

A few minutes later Akron firefighters arrived and took her to the hospital.

“I found out it was Akron Fire Department No. 12 and the three gentleman that helped me were so wonderful,” she said. After a couple hours at the emergency room, she was able to leave with her family.

She reached out to share her story because she is hoping to find the woman that offered her so much comfort and compassion.

“I just really want to thank her,” Rintamaki said. “She just kept calling out for Jesus and I really needed her in that moment. Everyone has been joking that this was another 2020 horrible thing but I feel blessed because I could have not made it to my car. I can’t believe I drove but I made it to that Circle K, to these strangers who didn’t know me and took care of me.”

