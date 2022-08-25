PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A police chase that started in Parma extended through several communities before ending in Cleveland.

The chase ended around 3 a.m. near W. 11th Street and Abby Road where a female driver was taken into custody.

FOX 8 crews on the scene say the suspect’s vehicle had no tires left and had been driving on rims. The suspect’s vehicle appeared to have hit a parked vehicle head-on when the chase ended.

Several police vehicles were damaged in the chase which stretched through Parma, Broadview Heights, Richfield, and into Cleveland. The chase lasted almost an hour.