Woman killed, suspect critically injured in Akron shooting: Police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting that happened in Akron Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 2300 block of Edwin Avenue around 4 p.m.

According to detectives, officers found the victim, a 43-year-old woman, in a driveway with gunshot wounds. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head nearby.

Both were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, the victim went to the home to retrieve some property when the suspect allegedly followed her, pulled out a gun and shot her before turning the gun on himself.

Their identities haven’t been released at this time.

Investigators say one handgun was recovered from the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.