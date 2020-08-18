Woman killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Wayne County.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on US-250 in Franklin Township.

According to OSHP, a Lincoln turning out of a private driveway failed to yield to a driver in a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer.

The pickup hit the Lincoln, causing it to spin several times.

The car spun across the road and hit a ditch, utility pole, and stop sign.

The teen driver of the Lincoln sustained serious injuries in the crash.

She’s receiving treatment at Wooster Community Hospital.

The passenger in the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene.

She’s been identified as Robin Vaglia, 55, of Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The passenger received minor injuries.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8