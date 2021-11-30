Woman killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a young woman Monday night in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on US 250 near Smyser Rd.

According to a press release, a driver in a Honda Pilot headed westbound on US 250 went left of center and hit a car driving in the eastbound lanes.

The woman in the car headed eastbound was killed.

She’s been identified as Courtney Kovacs, 22, of West Salem.

The Honda Pilot was then hit by another car in the eastbound lanes.

That driver was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Pilot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.