STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Wood Avenue SE, near Hillvale Street NE in Osnaburg Township.

According to state troopers, a 2016 Subaru Impreza was heading northbound on Wood Avenue when it went left of center, hitting a Ford van heading the opposite direction.

The Subaru driver, 22-year-old Ava Burman, of Minerva, was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The van driver and a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, state troopers say.