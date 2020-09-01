Woman killed in shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a gunman who killed a woman on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.
Police responded to E. 131st St. and Harvard Ave. just before 5 a.m.
EMS tells FOX 8 a 40-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.
FOX 8 crews at the scene say police were searching for a suspect.
No further information has been released at this time.
