(WJW) – A 44-year-old woman from Boston was killed in a shark attack in The Bahamas, according to local police.

In a press release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, officials said, the woman was paddle boarding away from the shoreline, near a resort in western New Providence, when she was bitten by a shark.

The attack took place Monday, Dec. 4 at about 11:15 a.m.

According to the release, a resort lifeguard attempted to save the woman and pulled her and another male swimmer into a rescue boat. The lifeguard began administering CPR.

Officials said the victim suffered “significant trauma to the right side of her body.”