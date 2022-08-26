Close up of Signals at a Railroad Crossing with Cloudy Sky in Background. (Getty Images)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Campbell Street, near N. Depot Street.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2018 Kia was heading northbound on Campbell Street, went around the crossing arms of the railroad tracks and an oncoming train struck the vehicle.

The Kia driver, 36-year-old Erica Alley, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Train operators weren’t injured.

Sandusky police, fire and EMS also assisted in the crash, which remains under investigation.