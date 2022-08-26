SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Campbell Street, near N. Depot Street.
According to investigators, the driver of a 2018 Kia was heading northbound on Campbell Street, went around the crossing arms of the railroad tracks and an oncoming train struck the vehicle.
The Kia driver, 36-year-old Erica Alley, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Train operators weren’t injured.
Sandusky police, fire and EMS also assisted in the crash, which remains under investigation.