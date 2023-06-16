LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Lakewood Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to Ridgewood Avenue, between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, after reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

When they got there, officers found a 33-year-old woman in a backyard with a gunshot wound to the chest, investigators say.

She was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center. Her identity hasn’t been released at this time.

According to a police report, witnesses at the scene told investigators that the woman was arguing with residents at a home when she was shot.

Police confiscated two handguns from the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.