CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a home on the city’s west side with multiple injuries.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of W. 78th St. on Tuesday to a report of a man and a woman who were fighting.
According to police, officers found the front door open and a naked man sitting on a couch. A woman, identified as Carly Capek, 38, of Cleveland, was found unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she had multiple severe head and body injuries.
Police arrested a 50-year-old man who has not been identified.
Both the man and Capek lived in the home, police say. Their relationship is unknown, according to the department.
Police say multiple citizens called 911 to report a man assaulting a woman. Police say the homicide unit is investigating.