Woman killed in head-on crash in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision in Strongsville.

Strongsville police called OSHP to the scene of the crash around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on Royalton Rd.

Troopers say the initial investigation shows a person driving a Dodge was headed westbound on Royalton Rd, west of I-71.

Another driver in a Toyota was headed eastbound, when the car went left of center at a high rate of speed to pass traffic.

The Toyota hit the Dodge head-on.

Troopers say the woman driving the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was killed in the crash. She has not been identified.

The person driving the Dodge was treated at the scene.