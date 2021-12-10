Woman killed in Erie County crash

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A two-vehicle crash in Erie County left one woman dead and two people injured Friday morning.

It happened on US 6 near Cavalry Avenue in Vermilion Township at about 7:05 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi was trying to back into a private driveway when a minivan hit its trailer.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene. Her two passengers, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.