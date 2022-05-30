ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Elyria Township.

It happened early Monday morning around 5:15 a.m.

According to OSHP, a woman driving a Toyota Camry failed to stop at a red traffic light northbound on State Route 57 and hit a semi-truck and trailer that had exited to SR-57 from I-90 eastbound. The driver of the Toyota was killed. Ashley Brown, 37, of Lorain, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Brown was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were four passengers in the car. One passenger was life-flighted from the scene. The other three were hospitalized. Investigators haven’t determined whether they were using seatbelts.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

OSHP is working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were involved.