CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department says a 68-year-old woman was killed in a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke around 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Cannon. Fire crews found a home with flames coming out of the front door and windows.

Once firefighters made their way inside, they were slowed by a large volume of contents that they’re describing as a hoarder situation.

The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom. EMS declared her deceased. The victim has not been identified.

Cleveland Fire says the cause of the fire was electrical. The fire department says no smoke alarms were alerting when firefighters arrived.