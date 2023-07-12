[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An SUV police said was traveling “well above” the speed limit on East 55th Street collided with a sedan as it turned from the oncoming lane, killing the sedan’s driver.

It happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at the Superior Avenue intersection, according to a report from Cleveland Division of Police.

A woman driving a sedan with two passengers south along East 55th Street attempted to turn left onto Superior Avenue, according to the report.

The car turned into the path of an SUV driven by a 29-year-old man, with two passengers, which was traveling north on East 55th Street, “well above the posted speed limit of 35 mph,” reads the release.

The driver of the sedan, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead. A passenger of the sedan, a 29-year-old woman, suffered facial injuries, according to police. Another passenger, a man whose age is unknown, is now at a hospital.

The driver of the SUV also suffered facial injuries. It’s unknown if the SUV’s passengers, two men ages 38 and 49, were also injured.