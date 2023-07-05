An American alligator resting at the edge of the water with its mouth open.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, South Carolina (WJW) – An autopsy will take place Wednesday on a woman who is believed to have been killed in an alligator attack.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, deputies found a 69-year-old woman unresponsive near a lagoon.

When deputies tried to get to her, an alligator emerged from the water and was “guarding the woman,” according to the sheriff.

That temporarily halted emergency procedures. Eventually, they were able to remove the alligator from the area, allowing them to recover the woman’s body.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the nearly 10-foot alligator was euthanized.

Deputies later learned the woman was walking her dog when the attack happened.

They believe she was dragged into the water, but they’re not sure where.

To determine the cause of death, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the victim.

WTOC reports the woman was identified as Holly Jenkins.

It’s the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County within the past year.

An 88-year-old woman was also attacked by an alligator near a lagoon close to her residence last August, according to the sheriff’s office.