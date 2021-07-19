Woman killed in Akron shooting

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman.

According to the medical examiner, officers responded to the 400 block of W. Thornton St. just before midnight Sunday.

A woman was found on the ground, near the back porch with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Police say a 21-year-old man at the scene also had a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a press release, the man told police he shot himself.

No one involved has been identified.

If you can help call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

