AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Akron Monday afternoon.

According to Akron police, officers were called to the 2000 block of W. Market Street around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a woman being shot.

When they got there, officers found the 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the parking lot while another citizen was trying to help her.

The woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police haven’t been able to identify any suspects in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.