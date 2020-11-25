Woman killed in Akron from gunshot to the neck

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Akron police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Princeton St.

Officers found a 36-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

She has not been identified.

