AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday.
Around 3:30 a.m., Akron police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Princeton St.
Officers found a 36-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.
She has not been identified.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Scotland first nation to make period products freely available to all
- Woman killed in Akron from gunshot to the neck
- Lake Metroparks Farmpark invites you to drive-thru Country Lights
- ‘It’s working!’ Video of Utah bridge built just for wildlife shows animals like bears, deer safely crossing interstate
- Eastlake police warn businesses about thefts and break-ins