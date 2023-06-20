DENMARK, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was killed, and her husband and 2-year-old were injured in a two-car crash in Denmark Township Saturday.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at the intersection of state Route 167 and Brown Road at around 7:22 p.m.

A 2016 Kia Optima was traveling south on Brown Road at the time, while a 2016 Honda Accord was traveling west on state Route 167.

The driver of the Kia, Dominic B. Fenton, 20, of Conneaut, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and hit the passenger side of the Honda, according to OSP. Both vehicles traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection, causing the Kia to overturn onto its side. The Honda overturned onto its roof.

Joshua F. Bleil, 24, of Ashtabula, was driving the Honda. His right front passenger, Jenna Jean Johnson-Bliel, 23, was killed. Their 2-year-old daughter, who was in a child safety seat during the crash, was flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Bleil was taken to the hospital. Fenton was transported via medical helicopter from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.