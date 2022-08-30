TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.

According to police, the incident happened in Toledo at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A call to 911 said a large tree had fallen, and someone was possibly trapped underneath the tree.

When crews arrived, they found an adult female had been hit by the tree. Officials say the woman was pronounced dead and that it took about an hour to pull her from the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the woman’s identity. The Lucas County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.