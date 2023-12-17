CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who they said struck and killed a 41-year-old woman on the city’s west side Saturday night.

Police said the woman hit a parked car and when she got out of her vehicle she was then struck by a passing vehicle that kept going.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of West 130 around 9:00 p.m. and she was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

“This remains under investigation, no arrests have been at this time, and no further information is available,” police said Sunday morning.