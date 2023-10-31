WOOSTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 24-year-old woman whom deputies said was taken against her will in Northeast Ohio early Tuesday was found safe hours later in Kentucky.

Wayne County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, to the 4000 block of Canal Road, for a report of suspicious activity.

There, they learned the woman was put in a vehicle. A witness reportedly tried to stop the vehicle, but stopped chasing when multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and police departments from Wooster and Orrville assisted in searching for the car.

The alert reached Kentucky State Police, who spotted the vehicle just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

State police arrested three people and recovered a handgun from the vehicle.