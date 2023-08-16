ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – A woman in Florida escaped her kidnappers over the weekend, deputies say.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that deputies had arrested four people in connection with the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman knocked on a door and told the resident who lived in the house that she had just escaped from a nearby home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG, the four suspects kidnapped the woman at gunpoint. The affidavit says the woman was confined to a dog cage in the shed and restrained with cords and duct tape.

Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the woman was also pistol-whipped. The suspects were reportedly looking for details about “a potential stolen item,” and they were torturing the woman to give up information.

Monica Reed, 37, Cortez Jackson, 39, Kevin Holmes, 21, and Damon Tromp, 19, face charges of armed kidnapping and false imprisonment with a weapon.

Police say the victim is expected to recover.