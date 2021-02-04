Woman injured when car crashed into utility pole in Eaton Township

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A 22-year-old Elyria woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Eaton Township early Thursday morning.

It happened on state Route 82 at state Route 57 shortly after 2 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the woman’s car went off the side of the road, onto a grassy area and hit a metal utility pole. She was trapped in her SUV and removed by mechanical means before being taken to UH St. John Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to the patrol, the woman was wearing her seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Portions of SR 82 and SR 57 were closed for about an hour and a half.