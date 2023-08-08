(NEW YORK CITY) – A woman is in critical condition following a shark bite at a popular beach.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Rockaway Beach in New York.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, suffered a shark bite to her leg.

She may have been surfing at the time of the attack and was unconscious when first responders arrived, possibly due to blood loss or shock.

In response to the incident, police deployed drones and conducted a helicopter search of the area where the attack took place, but no sharks were found.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed that shark bites at Rockaway Beach are exceedingly rare, and this is the first recorded incident in recent memory.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Police gather along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City. The woman is reported in critical condition after the attack which comes as New York beaches are witnessing an increase in shark sightings and encounters with swimmers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” stated the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation in a statement to the New York Post. “Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted.”

As a precautionary measure, Rockaway Beach will have a delayed opening on Tuesday following the shark attack.